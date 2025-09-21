TVK Vijay would make greater impact in 2026 polls than Vijayakanth in 2006 polls: Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TT V Dhinakaran reiterated that he has no issues with the BJP while reasoning out his party’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over its choice of Chief Ministerial candidate. He added that the Assembly election results would serve as an epilogue to Edappadi K Palaniswami’s tenure as AIADMK General Secretary. He also observed that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay would make a greater impact in the forthcoming elections than the late DMDK founder Vijayakanth did in the 2006 polls.

Predicting a four-cornered contest in the Assembly elections, Dhinakaran told reporters after attending a wedding ceremony at Tambaram on Saturday night that the AMMK would clarify its stand on alliances in December. He, however, expressed confidence that that front that has the AMMK would secure victory in the Assembly elections early next year.

Explaining his exit from the NDA, Dhinakaran said it stemmed solely from his rejection of Palaniswami’s nomination as the alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate. “Other than that, the AMMK has no issues with either the BJP or the NDA.,” he said.

“We speak frequently over the phone, in fact I spoke to him this morning,” he said in response to a question about veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who has voiced support for reunification of the party.

On actor Vijay’s two-year-old party, the AMMK leader said it would create more impact in the upcoming polls than Vijayakanth’s DMDK managed two decades ago.

Dhinakaran alleged that Palaniswami and his coterie had altered the by-laws framed by party founder M G Ramachandran, which originally enabled any primary member to become General Secretary. “MGR introduced such a provision in the by-laws after his own expulsion from the DMK, reflecting his deep resentment against their decision,” he recalled.

“An epilogue will be written for Palaniswami’s leadership in the aftermath of the Assembly elections,” Dhinakaran asserted, adding that his camp would support efforts to rebuild the ‘old AIADMK’.