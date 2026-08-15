TVK undermining democracy, demotivating local bodies, says Govi Chezhiaan

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur, Chezhiaan said that the practice of selecting the best local body administrations and having the Chief Minister present the awards to their heads had been followed to encourage better performance. “But now, the TVK government has opted to hand over the awards to higher officials of the department, who are expected to distribute them to the respective local body heads. This is against democracy,” he charged.

He said people of the State, who had witnessed democracy being upheld during Assembly proceedings, were now being forced to witness those who had no knowledge of democracy and failed to conduct themselves with dignity on the Assembly floor.