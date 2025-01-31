TVK to release third list of district secretaries on Jan 31

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is all set to announce its third list of district secretaries on Friday.

The party had already released the list of district secretaries as two phases.

As part of the third phase, district secretaries for areas including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri East, Salem, Coimbatore, and North Chennai would be released.

According to a Maalaimalar report, TVK president Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on February 2 last year and subsequently held a massive conference in Vikravandi last October.

The gathering at the convention had a huge impact on the political circles of Tamil Nadu.

Following this, the party is gearing up to face the 2026 assembly elections and has been appointing district secretaries in a phased manner.

Party chief Vijay had issued an order announcing 120 district secretaries to be appointed across the state.

Accordingly, 15 in-charges were announced for each district, including a district secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer.