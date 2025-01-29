Vijay meets newly appointed TVK office-bearers, directs them to work for 2026 Assembly poll victory

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay held a meeting with newly appointed district office-bearers at the party's Panaiyur office in Chennai today. The gathering saw the participation of over 100 administrators from across Tamil Nadu, including the General Secretary N Anand.

Office-bearers from 19 districts, such as Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Salem, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Erode, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, and Coimbatore attended the meeting, where Vijay personally met with each of them and handed over their appointment orders, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Addressing the district office-bearers, Vijay emphasized the responsibility they now carry for the party's growth and success. "This party was founded for the people, and you are now entrusted with its progress. We have come a long way from the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam days, and together, we will move forward towards victory in 2026. We must work harder than ever to serve the people," Vijay stated.

As part of TVK’s organizational expansion, 120 districts have been established, with each district having its own Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Treasurer, and 15 other key office-bearers. The first batch of 19 district secretaries were appointed on January 24.

In a gesture of appreciation, Vijay presented each newly appointed administrator with a silver coin engraved with his image.

Regarding this, TVK leader Vijay stated on his X (formerly Twitter) platform: "In the second phase of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, district office-bearers have been appointed for 19 districts in accordance with the party's rules.

To know the details of the district office-bearers... Click Here https://dropbox.com/scl/fo/w3uvc48ljnlniyrqc5x0v/AO_PD9HpX94MhMeZjuNa7JM?rlkey=927a55eupvh0nocq4hi52dmvw&st=75kfq593&dl=0

I sincerely extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the new office-bearers taking on their responsibilities. I request all party members to extend full cooperation to the new office-bearers."