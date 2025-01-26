TVK to boycott Governor Ravi's Republic Day tea party

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Jan 2025 10:30 AM IST
    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced that it will boycott the Republic Day tea party hosted by Governor RN Ravi at his official residence, Raj Bhavan, on January 26, according to Thanthi TV.

    Along with the invitations sent to leaders of various political parties, the Raj Bhavan has extended an invitation to actor and TVK chief Vijay, too.

    Earlier, several political parties including DMK, Congress, VCK, Left parties and MDMK had announced their decision to boycott the Governor's event.

    It is customary for the Governor to host a tea party at Raj Bhavan on every Republic Day.

