TVK submits 10 images to EC in common symbol plea

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has formally begun the process of obtaining a common election symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Party leaders said the party has now moved the poll panel, as the Election Commission mandates the allocation of a common symbol at least six months before the elections.

With barely that much time left before the expected polling schedule, TVK has submitted a formal memorandum seeking allotment of a symbol that will be recognised across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

The TVK joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, led a team that met the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials in New Delhi to hand over the petition.

The memorandum reportedly included a list of ten preferred symbols, from which the Commission is expected to allot one after scrutiny. Election Commission sources indicated that the final decision on symbol allotment is expected by the end of December 2025, following procedural evaluation and verification of the party’s eligibility.