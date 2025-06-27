TVK state executive committee meet to be held in Chennai on July 4

CHENNAI: The state executive committee meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will be held on Friday (July 4) at 10 am at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, under the chairmanship of party president Vijay.

In an official statement, TVK General Secretary N Anand said that the meeting will focus on key discussions regarding the party’s upcoming initiatives, event planning for the party president’s public interactions, and other strategic engagements.

As per the party’s constitutional guidelines, only state executive committee members, including senior party leaders, members of the special committee, state-level office-bearers, zonal secretaries overseeing districts, district secretaries, and state coordinators of affiliated wings, are requested to attend, with the approval of the party president.