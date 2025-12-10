TVK stampede: CBI questions doctors over autopsies on Karur victims

CHENNAI: The CBI sleuths on Tuesday questioned three government doctors from Madurai and Pudukkottai who conducted autopsies on victims of the Karur stampede, as part of its ongoing probe into the incident that claimed 41 lives and left 110 injured during actor and TVK president Vijay’s election campaign in the Kongu town.

The agency also questioned six injured people who appeared before the investigation team in Karur. Over the past few days, the CBI has been recording statements from family members of the deceased, the injured, and others connected to the event.

They have been issuing summons to people linked with the tragic incident, as part of the probe ordered by the Supreme Court, which has also deputed a monitoring committee.

Officials said the three summoned doctors were part of the medical teams that conducted postmortem examinations immediately after the tragedy. Earlier, doctors from Namakkal, Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam had also been questioned.

This assumes significance as one of the contentions of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and many opposition parties were about a whole lot of autopsies conducted in a short span of time, arranging doctors from neighbouring districts too.

On Monday, the CBI also examined relatives of victims, other injured persons, and members of ambulance crews deployed during the incident.