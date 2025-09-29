TVK stampede: ADSP Premanandan appointed as new investigation officer

CHENNAI: ADSP Premanandan has beenhas been appointed to probe the stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign in Karur, which claimed 41 lives on Friday.

The Karur SP had issued orders assigning an ADSP-rank officer, senior to the previously appointed DSP Selvaraj, to oversee the inquiry.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a judicial commission, headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, has also been set up to investigate the tragedy. Police continue to conduct a parallel inquiry into the incident.

At least 16 women and 10 kids were among those who suffocated to death at the actor-politician Vijay's heavily-crowded rally on Friday.