TVK set for Cabinet expansion as Vijay balances allies, regions and power centres

Highly placed sources said the final list of ministers was in the last stage of consultation and is expected to be cleared ahead of the swearing-in ceremony likely to be held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday morning. Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is expected to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

The Vijay-led administration is learnt to have decided to accommodate Congress legislators in the ministry while decisively backing away from the idea of inducting MLAs belonging to the AIADMK faction led by former minister S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugham.

The move follows sustained resistance from the Congress, Left parties and VCK, all of whom conveyed strong reservations over any attempt to share ministerial space with legislators aligned to the AIADMK camp.