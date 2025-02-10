TVK rules out alliance with AIADMK, Seeman’s NTK for 2026 Assembly polls

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday categorically denied reports of forging an alliance with AIADMK or other parties for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to senior TVK functionaries, the party’s founder-president Vijay has informed party workers that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections solo, with the ultimate goal of unseating the ruling DMK.

“Vijay is reportedly keen on forming a formidable alliance, but only under TVK’s leadership and with like-minded parties willing to accept him as the alliance leader,” a senior TVK functionary said.

“We are not engaging in any talks now with AIADMK, NTK, or any other parties regarding a potential alliance. We are working tirelessly to ensure a decisive victory,” the functionary revealed to DT Next.

According to the insiders, the TVK is gearing up to intensify its campaign against the ruling DMK government.

“Our leadership plans are to launch a full-fledged election campaign soon. Our leader would start a state-wide tour after March,” insiders said.

Will anoint Vijay CM, says TVK general secretary

Meanwhile, general secretary N Anand has made an ambitious pledge to make party leader Vijay the CM in 2026.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Anand emphasised the TVK’s unwavering commitment to providing welfare assistance to the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.