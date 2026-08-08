Heed minorities’ appeal, drop FCRA amendment move: Stalin to Centre

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday urged the Union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and consider referring it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for a comprehensive review.
In a statement, Stalin said a delegation of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities, led by DMK MP P Wilson and comprising prominent religious leaders from various denominations, had met the Union Home Minister on August 6.
The delegation urged the Union government to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha in March 2026 and to repeal Section 15 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. It also sought that the proposed legislation, along with a comprehensive review of the FCRA's functioning, be referred to a JPC.
Stalin said the DMK had opposed the provisions of the proposed Bill from the beginning, citing their far-reaching implications. "The DMK endorses the request of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities," he said.
He appealed to the Union government to consider the forum's demands in the interests of minority rights and take necessary steps during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.