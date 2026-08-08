Heed minorities’ appeal, drop FCRA amendment move: Stalin to Centre

In a statement, Stalin said a delegation of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities, led by DMK MP P Wilson and comprising prominent religious leaders from various denominations, had met the Union Home Minister on August 6.

The delegation urged the Union government to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha in March 2026 and to repeal Section 15 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. It also sought that the proposed legislation, along with a comprehensive review of the FCRA's functioning, be referred to a JPC.