TVK Puducherry meet HIGHLIGHTS: Will always stand with Puducherry, our flag will fly here, says Vijay
Stressing emotional unity over political boundaries, Vijay said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may be separate states on paper, but “we are all one family”.
CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday said that he will always stand with the people of Puducherry and his party will make strides in the union territory's politics. This is the TVK's first public meet since the Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives.
“I will always stand with the people of Puducherry, and in the coming Assembly elections, the flag of our party will surely fly here,” the actor-politician declared in Puducherry's Uppalam Helipad Ground.
Stressing emotional unity over political boundaries, he said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may be separate states on paper, but “we are all one family”.
Police approval for the rally came with strict conditions, including limited attendance and mandatory QR code passes.
Live Updates
- 9 Dec 2025 1:28 PM IST
Arjuna projects Vijay as TN CM, hopes for a TVK CM in Puducherry
- Aadhav said Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026.
- He added that similarly, a TVK Chief Minister should be created in Puducherry.
- He urged supporters to start preparing plans for this outcome soon.
- 9 Dec 2025 1:27 PM IST
Aadhav says Vijay’s campaign will cover entire Puducherry
-Aadhav says Vijay’s campaign will cover the entire Puducherry, noting that no other party has attempted such a large-scale event.
- He said Vijay will similarly organise a massive campaign in Puducherry, engaging people across the Union Territory.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:59 PM IST
Central government ignoring Puducherry despite coalition: Vijay
- Vijay accused the BJP government at the Centre of neglecting Puducherry, despite the NR Congress-BJP alliance running the UT.
- He highlighted the need for greater attention and support for the Union Territory.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:56 PM IST
TVK outlines demands of Puducherry
- Establish IT companies to boost employment in Puducherry.
- Improve and modernise ration shops for better public service.
- Develop an airport to enhance connectivity for the Union Territory.
- Industrial revival and said five defunct mills in Puducherry and Karaikal
- Adequate parking facilities and basic public sanitation.
- the long-pending demand for a Puducherry to Cuddalore railway link.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:50 PM IST
CM Stalin challenged by Arjuna, Puducherry police praised
- Arjuna urged CM Stalin to contest elections openly instead of relying on police support.
- He thanked the Puducherry police for their exemplary security arrangements and praised the CM there for the protection provided.
- He said such protection has never been given in Tamil Nadu.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:39 PM IST
Vijay says Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are one
- Vijay said only a united government sees Tamil Nadu and Puducherry separately, but for the people, they are not different.
- He emphasised that both regions share a sense of unity and togetherness.
- He added that seeing one another naturally brings a feeling of affection.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:31 PM IST
Aadhav Arjuna praises Puducherry police for security arrangements
- Adhaav Arjuna thanked the Puducherry police for their handling of security at the event.
- He said Tamil Nadu should learn from Puducherry’s approach to crowd and safety management.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST
Vijay thanks Puducherry government for unbiased support
- Speaking at the event, Vijay said the Puducherry government had shown no bias and had provided full security for meetings of all parties.
- He contrasted this with Tamil Nadu, saying it would be good if the DMK government learnt from Puducherry’s approach.
- Vijay expressed “heartfelt thanks to the CM sir” and praised the administration for its fairness.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:28 PM IST
Volunteers breach barriers to enter meeting venue
- Volunteers rushed into the public meeting ground after breaking through the barricades, violating police regulations.
- The police had set up controlled entry points, but the crowd pushed past them to enter the venue.
- The incident prompted officers to tighten monitoring and reinforce the restrictions in place.
- 9 Dec 2025 12:27 PM IST
TVK government will be formed in Puducherry, says Anand
- Speaking at the TVK public meeting in Puducherry, N Anand said police had imposed 31 conditions on the event but wouldn't stop Vijay from meeting people.
- He asserted that no number of restrictions would deter the movement or its supporters.
- Anand declared that a TVK government would be formed in Puducherry in 2026 as well.