TVK Puducherry meet HIGHLIGHTS: Will always stand with Puducherry, our flag will fly here, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday said that he will always stand with the people of Puducherry and his party will make strides in the union territory's politics. This is the TVK's first public meet since the Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives.

“I will always stand with the people of Puducherry, and in the coming Assembly elections, the flag of our party will surely fly here,” the actor-politician declared in Puducherry's Uppalam Helipad Ground.

Stressing emotional unity over political boundaries, he said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may be separate states on paper, but “we are all one family”.

Police approval for the rally came with strict conditions, including limited attendance and mandatory QR code passes.