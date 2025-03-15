Begin typing your search...
TVK party member dies by heart attack; Vijay to pay tribute in person
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Saji suffered a heart attack while in Chennai for party-related work
CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will soon reach Sriperumbudur, to pay respect to his party member Saji’s death.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the TVK Tirunelveli North district secretary died of a heart attack.
It is reported that Saji had come to Chennai to carry out party work, where he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital, where he died without treatment.
It is to be noted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is likely to convene its general council meeting on March 28.
Next Story