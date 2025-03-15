TVK party member dies by heart attack; Vijay to pay tribute in person

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will soon reach Sriperumbudur, to pay respect to his party member Saji’s death.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the TVK Tirunelveli North district secretary died of a heart attack.

It is reported that Saji had come to Chennai to carry out party work, where he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital, where he died without treatment.

It is to be noted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is likely to convene its general council meeting on March 28.