TVK nominee gets bail in sexual abuse case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to Prakash alias Kutty, a TVK candidate from Poonamallee, in a sexual harassment case raised by a party colleague, on April 4.
A woman associated with the party’s women’s wing had filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment. Based on the complaint, Tiruvallur Town police registered a case under six sections, including charges of harassment, obscene speech and criminal intimidation.
Apprehending arrest, Prakash moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Justice Kumarappan allowed the plea and granted conditional bail. The court directed the petitioner to surrender before the jurisdictional court within 15 days of receiving the order. He was also instructed to appear before the Tiruvallur Town police station.