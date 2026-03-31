TVK candidate booked on woman harassment charges

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police on Tuesday registered a case against Prakash alias Kutty, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate for Poonamallee constituency, based on a harassment complaint from a woman functionary.
According to sources, the incident allegedly occurred six months ago during a wedding reception in Tiruvallur, attended by senior TVK leaders, including party general secretary N Anand.
The complainant alleged that after Prakash harassed her during the function, she had initially escalated the matter to the party leadership. However, no internal action was taken, she claimed.
The Tiruvallur Town police booked Prakash on a woman harassment complaint. Prakash's wife filed a counter-complaint at the office of the district SP, alleging that the woman functionary was acting out of personal grudge after being denied a party post. The police have registered FIRs on both complaints and said further investigation is under way.
On Tuesday evening, addressing the media, Prakash said the allegations were untrue and that the complaint was made out of malice. "I am from the oppressed community. Because of my loyalty and hard work over the years, I was given the opportunity to contest. It is unfortunate that such a complaint was filed," Prakash said.