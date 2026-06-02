TVK may replace DMK in INDIA bloc, likely to attend meeting on June 8

With the Congress snapping ties with the DMK and siding with TVK, DMK is unlikely to attend the meeting, they said, adding efforts are on to bring on board TVK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc and is not likely to attend the meeting, scheduled to take place at the Constitution Club.

According to the sources, the gathering is being seen as an effort to deepen coordination among opposition parties, particularly after the recent round of assembly elections and amid evolving political equations in several states.

Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on TMC leaders in Bengal and rally support of INDIA bloc parties.