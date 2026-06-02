TVK may replace DMK in INDIA bloc

The meeting, which is expected to bring together representatives of around 15 opposition parties, comes in the backdrop of the recent assembly elections in which two main INDIA bloc constituents, TMC and DMK, were ousted from power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Among those likely to participate are TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the sources said.

With the Congress snapping ties with the DMK and siding with TVK, DMK is unlikely to attend the meeting, they said, adding efforts are on to bring on board TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.