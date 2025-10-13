TVK man held in Dindigul for insulting judge

MADURAI: Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) district secretary of Dindigul has been arrested after being charged with posting derogatory remarks against the judiciary. The accused has been identified as Nirmal Kumar (30) of Sanarpatti, sources said.

Investigations revealed that the TVK functionary made such derogatory comments targeting Justice N Senthilkumar, who ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deadly Karur stampede at the TVK rally led by its president Vijay. The comments on his Facebook page prompted necessary action.

Moreover, he also created a social media status with a message challenging the police, saying if anyone could dare touch Vijay. Based on a complaint from a local resident, Sanarpatti police have filed a case and arrested him. Subsequently, the arrest sparked protest among some cadres of the party. The agitating cadres thronged in front of the Sanarpatti station and raised slogans condemning the police. Around twenty cadres were secured, sources said.