TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar unanimously elected as TN Assembly Speaker

Prabhakar's nomination was proposed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and as his was the only nomination received for the Speaker's post, he has been unanimously elected unopposed, Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah said when the Assembly was convened for the day to elect the Speaker.

Following the election, Karuppaiah announced that his role as Pro-Tem Speaker has ended. He invited the Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to escort the newly elected Speaker to his chair, as per the tradition followed in the House. And from today, Prabhakar would conduct the proceedings in the House, he added.