TVK leader Vijay calls for appointment of booth officials

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has directed party officials to appoint members for the booth committee.

He also instructed the party officials to assign one official for each voting booth across the state, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Earlier on Monday, TVK was compelled to postpone its District Office-Bearers Announcement Meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place on January 27.

The meeting, which is a crucial component of the second phase of the District Secretaries Announcement, has been temporarily deferred due to an unforeseen delay in receiving demand drafts (DDs) valued Rs.80,000 each from individuals who are slated to assume key positions as District office-bearers.