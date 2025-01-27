TVK district secretaries announcement meeting postponed due to delay in receiving DD's

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been compelled to postpone its District Office-Bearers Announcement Meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, January 27.

The meeting, which is a crucial component of the second phase of the District Secretaries Announcement, has been temporarily deferred due to an unforeseen delay in receiving demand drafts (DDs) valued Rs.80,000 each from individuals who are slated to assume key positions as District office-bearers.

According to sources within the TVK, the party's organisational norms dictate that newly appointed office-bearers must provide DDs towards the party's development fund.

However, the processing of these DDs was hindered by the bank holiday on Sunday, January 26, which has resulted in an unavoidable delay.

Consequently, the TVK has decided to postpone the meeting by a day or two, pending the receipt of the outstanding DDs.

The party's leadership is confident that the meeting will take place within the next 48 hours, once the necessary formalities have been completed.

According to party president Vijay, the decision to reorganise the party's structure was taken to ensure administrative convenience and facilitate swift decision-making.