    TVK leader Sengottaiyan’s nephew joins AIADMK

    Selvam had formerly been with the DMK’s environmental wing in Erode North District

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Dec 2025 1:48 PM IST
    File photo of Sengottaiyan

    CHENNAI: TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan’s nephew K K Selvam joined the AIADMK in the presence of its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

    He joined the AIADMK along with his supporters. His father K A Kaliappan is Sengottaiyan’s elder brother.

    After serving the AIADMK for half-a-century, Sengottaiyan had recently joined actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and was made its chief coordinator.

