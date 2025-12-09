Begin typing your search...
TVK leader Sengottaiyan’s nephew joins AIADMK
Selvam had formerly been with the DMK’s environmental wing in Erode North District
CHENNAI: TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan’s nephew K K Selvam joined the AIADMK in the presence of its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.
Selvam had formerly been with the DMK’s environmental wing in Erode North District.
He joined the AIADMK along with his supporters. His father K A Kaliappan is Sengottaiyan’s elder brother.
After serving the AIADMK for half-a-century, Sengottaiyan had recently joined actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and was made its chief coordinator.
