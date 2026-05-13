TVK indulging in ‘dirty politics’, alleges DMK president MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of indulging in “dirty politics” by allegedly engineering defections from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
In a strongly worded statement posted on X, Stalin said the TVK, which promised “clean politics” during the Assembly election campaign, had now resorted to practices it once criticised.
“Is this the politics of purity that was promised to the people, or politics based on pulling MLAs from rival parties?” Stalin asked.
Alleging that the ruling party was attempting to weaken the AIADMK by attracting its legislators, Stalin said people who voted for TVK were now questioning the party’s conduct.
“Even those who voted for TVK are asking what kind of change this is. People are closely watching the government and waiting to see what political return gift will be offered to the AIADMK faction supporting it,” he said.
The former Chief Minister further accused the ruling party of disappointing the very allies who helped it form the government after the fractured verdict in the Assembly election.
Referring to recent political developments, the DMK chief claimed the ruling party’s actions over the last few days had shaken the confidence of supporting parties.
He also reiterated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would continue to function as a principled Opposition party without compromising its ideology.