TVK in UPI mode to buy off entire villages: M Veerapandian

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday alleged that TVK ministers were camping in villages in Dharapuram and other bypoll constituencies, approaching voters with promises to address long-pending local demands and effectively "putting a price on entire villages."
"Why are ministers who had never visited these villages earlier now camping in the streets? If they have come for campaigning, they should speak about politics. They should explain how the Union and State governments and their parties function. That is what strengthens democracy," Veerapandian said, addressing a press conference in Dharapuram.
Veerapandian said the presence of large convoys and expensive vehicles, even in small hamlets, had raised questions among residents. He alleged that groups accompanying the campaigners were collecting voters' details, including mobile phone numbers and information needed to make payments through digital platforms such as GPay and PhonePe.
He alleged that ministers were taking up long-pending demands of villages during the campaign and promising to fulfil them.
"Putting a price on an entire village is different from asking for votes. If a village has a demand for a temple or a school and you promise to fulfil it during the bypoll, why was it not done earlier?" he asked.
Veerapandian also alleged that cash was being distributed to voters in the bypoll constituencies and criticised the Election Commission for failing to prevent such practices. He said the poll panel was responsible for ensuring a level playing field in the two constituencies.
He said CPI cadres were campaigning by meeting people in their homes and discussing political and livelihood issues, including price rises, the concerns of construction workers and sanitation workers, and the demands of government employees.
On CPI's decision to contest the bypolls independently, Veerapandian said the party respected the people's mandate and would support the TVK government from outside. He clarified that CPI was not part of the ruling alliance.