TVK in UPI mode to buy off entire villages: M Veerapandian

"Why are ministers who had never visited these villages earlier now camping in the streets? If they have come for campaigning, they should speak about politics. They should explain how the Union and State governments and their parties function. That is what strengthens democracy," Veerapandian said, addressing a press conference in Dharapuram.

Veerapandian said the presence of large convoys and expensive vehicles, even in small hamlets, had raised questions among residents. He alleged that groups accompanying the campaigners were collecting voters' details, including mobile phone numbers and information needed to make payments through digital platforms such as GPay and PhonePe.