TVK in candle feuds, L&O in shambles: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the TVK government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, over what he called a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the State.
In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that law and order has become a joke during the last five months of TVK rule in the state, with crimes against women and murders continuing across the state. He alleged that ministers and ruling party representatives are busy fighting over issues such as who should light the lamp first at public events instead of focusing on public safety.
While listing out the recent crime incidents that happened in the state, he condemned the rising number of sexual crimes and questioned the effectiveness of the Singappen Special Force.
EPS said that CM Joseph Vijay's election promises to protect women are not enough to prevent crimes, and strict action is needed.
Palaniswami alleged that CM Joseph Vijay is more concerned with protecting his minority government than the public.
He also accused the government of blaming individuals for crime incidents instead of taking steps to prevent them and arrest the accused.
He appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that the police focus on protecting people and restoring law and order across the State.