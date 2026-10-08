TVK in candle feuds, L&O in shambles: Edappadi K Palaniswami

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that law and order has become a joke during the last five months of TVK rule in the state, with crimes against women and murders continuing across the state. He alleged that ministers and ruling party representatives are busy fighting over issues such as who should light the lamp first at public events instead of focusing on public safety.

While listing out the recent crime incidents that happened in the state, he condemned the rising number of sexual crimes and questioned the effectiveness of the Singappen Special Force.