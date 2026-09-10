TVK hits back at Stalin over MISA video, questions his ‘sacrificer’ image

In a statement, the TVK’s IT wing questioned whether Stalin was rattled by the alleged exposure of an image of a sacrificer who went to jail that, it claimed, had been carefully built over several years.

“Is the anxiety mounting because the false image of a ‘sacrificer who went to jail’, built over several years, has been shattered?” the IT wing asked.

It also alleged that matters which the DMK leadership had sought to keep from public view had now come to light and questioned Stalin’s silence on what it called the detention.

“Despite speaking at such length, he did not utter a word about the detention copy,” the statement said.