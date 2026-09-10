DMK to hold stir against CM Vijay’s ‘mocking’ gesture, remarks

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday announced a statewide protest on September 12 against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s recent remarks in the Assembly, accusing him of making ‘derogatory’ statements against party president MK Stalin and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
In a statement, the DMK alleged that Vijay had come to power by using his popularity and glamour from the film industry, creating a ‘false image’ through social media and making false promises to voters.
The DMK accused Vijay of using the Assembly as a platform for political speeches to divert attention from the alleged failures of his government. It strongly condemned his remarks concerning Stalin’s political history and his imprisonment under the MISA during the Emergency.
DMK strongly condemned CHief Minister Vijay’s remarks concerning Stalin’s political history and his imprisonment under the MISA during the Emergency
The party said the Chief Minister’s remarks had lowered the dignity and traditions of the Assembly. It also alleged that some ministers deliberately made controversial remarks in the House, circulated them as memes and reels through social media and subsequently had them removed from the Assembly records.
As part of the protest, demonstrations will be held at the headquarters of all revenue districts across Tamil Nadu at 10.30 am on September 12. The protests will be led by the respective DMK district secretaries.