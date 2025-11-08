TVK hands over CCTV footage from Vijay's rally vehicle to CBI

TIRUCHY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members handed over footage from CCTVs installed on actor-politician Vijay's campaign vehicle on Saturday for investigation into the Karur campaign rally tragedy.

The move comes after the central agency CBI asked for the footage after a team investigated the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, on November 3.

Sources said that the party founder's campaign vehicle was equipped with CCTV footage as part of security measures and crowd monitoring during various rallies. It was presumed that the footage from these cameras, which are of high-resolution quality and were in proximity to the crowd, could provide a lead in the investigation.

During the headquarters investigation, the CBI team also inquired with party functionaries, including deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar.

On Saturday, five days after the CCTV footage was asked to be handed over, Panaiyur TVK office assistant Guru, advocate Arasu, and another functionary came to Karur with the hard disk of the CCTV footage fixed around Vijay's campaign vehicle and handed it over to the CBI team at the PWD Circuit office in Karur at around 1 pm. The CBI also interrogated the TVK team, which lasted an hour.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, as part of the ongoing inquiry, four ambulance drivers and one ambulance owner who were summoned were present for the inquiry. They were also questioned about the calls they received and the number of injured and deceased they transported from the incident spot.





