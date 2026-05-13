TVK govt to face floor test

The vote of confidence will be held in the House, in lines with Governor RV Arlekar's directions to hold it on or before May 13.

The ruling TVK has an overall strength of 107, including the Speaker who may not vote. The party's Tirupattur MLA, R Seenivasa Sethupathy won't be able to cast his vote following a High Court ruling in a case filed by his rival DMK candidate, who lost to the TVK legislator by one vote in the April 23 polls.

The ruling party has the support of five Congress MLAs. Besides, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML-- with two MLAs each, have already announced their outside support to the maiden TVK government.