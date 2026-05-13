Tamil Nadu

TVK govt to face floor test

The ruling TVK has an overall strength of 107, including the Speaker who may not vote. The party's Tirupattur MLA, R Seenivasa Sethupathy won't be able to cast his vote following a High Court ruling in a case filed by his rival DMK candidate, who lost to the TVK legislator by one vote in the April 23 polls.
TVK govt to face floor test
Updated on

CHENNAI: The C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government will face its floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

The vote of confidence will be held in the House, in lines with Governor RV Arlekar's directions to hold it on or before May 13.

The ruling TVK has an overall strength of 107, including the Speaker who may not vote. The party's Tirupattur MLA, R Seenivasa Sethupathy won't be able to cast his vote following a High Court ruling in a case filed by his rival DMK candidate, who lost to the TVK legislator by one vote in the April 23 polls.

The ruling party has the support of five Congress MLAs. Besides, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML-- with two MLAs each, have already announced their outside support to the maiden TVK government.

TVK govt to face floor test
Edappadi K Palaniswami faction to vote against TVK during floor test on Wednesday

Further, a section of AIADMK MLAs, about 30 of them who are led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam and opposed to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, have announced support to the government.

Those AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to Palaniswami have said that they will vote against the government and warned that anti-defection would apply to party MLAs going against the diktat.

TVK
Tamil Nadu Assembly
floor test
TVK legislator
Vijay-led TVK government

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