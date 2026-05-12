Edappadi K Palaniswami faction to vote against TVK during floor test on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction has announced that its MLAs will vote against the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in tomorrow's trust vote.
Speaking to reporters, former ministers O S Maniyan and Agri Krishnamoorthy confirmed that legislators backing EPS will oppose the party in the Assembly. Krishnamoorthy, who has been appointed whip by EPS, stated that all AIADMK MLAs must vote against Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and warned that no MLA should defy the whip's order.
O S Maniyan alleged that false propaganda is being spread to defame EPS, including claims that he held alliance talks with the DMK. Maniyan also asserted that the EPS faction has the support of 26 MLAs and claimed that the 47 MLAs elected on the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol have already signed and elected Palaniswami as the Legislature Party leader.