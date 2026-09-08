TVK govt faces first electoral test with October 6 bypolls

The two seats are among seven vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The EC, however, has not announced polls for Tiruchy East, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, Perundurai, and Karur, where election-related cases concerning the returned candidates are pending. The restraint on holding by-elections in these five constituencies has been extended till September 8.

The announcement brought the Model Code of Conduct into force immediately in Madurantakam and Dharapuram. According to the schedule, nominations can be filed from September 9 to 16, scrutiny will be held on September 17, the last date for withdrawal is September 19, and counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The two constituencies fell vacant after AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK. They are likely to be fielded by the ruling party, though the TVK is yet to formally announce its candidates.