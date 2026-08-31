Aadhav Arjuna claims TVK will win all 25 corporations in local polls

The exchange took place during the Assembly debate on the demands for grants for the Prohibition and Excise, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare departments.

TVK MLA SR Thangapandi alleged that irregularities worth about Rs 200 crore had occurred in the Madurai Corporation and sought to know what action had been taken to recover the amount.

DMK MLA KN Nehru said action had already been taken against those accused of irregularities during the previous regime, including arrests, and that a related case was pending before the court. “If there has been wrongdoing in any corporation, conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action. The power and police are with you now,” he said.