Aadhav Arjuna claims TVK will win all 25 corporations in local polls

CHENNAI: Public Works and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday (August 31) claimed that the ruling TVK would win all 25 municipal corporations in the forthcoming local body elections, while accusing DMK-controlled civic bodies of failing to cooperate with the government and alleging corruption in several corporations.
The exchange took place during the Assembly debate on the demands for grants for the Prohibition and Excise, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare departments.
TVK MLA SR Thangapandi alleged that irregularities worth about Rs 200 crore had occurred in the Madurai Corporation and sought to know what action had been taken to recover the amount.
DMK MLA KN Nehru said action had already been taken against those accused of irregularities during the previous regime, including arrests, and that a related case was pending before the court. “If there has been wrongdoing in any corporation, conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action. The power and police are with you now,” he said.
Aadhav Arjuna alleged that corruption was not confined to Madurai and said details of irregularities in various corporations would soon be made public.
Law Minister R Nirmalkumar alleged that property tax was not being properly collected from more than 60,000 commercial buildings in Madurai, resulting in an annual revenue loss of around Rs 200 crore. He alleged that some zonal chairpersons and the mayor were sharing the amount.
Aadhav Arjuna alleged that, despite the change in government, the DMK continued to control local bodies and that mayors, zonal functionaries and other local representatives were not implementing government schemes despite funds being sanctioned.
Referring to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya, he said she was not cooperating with the government. During the heated exchange, when a DMK member shouted Panaiyur, Aadhav Arjuna retorted, “If you say Panaiyur, we will say Gopalapuram.”
He asserted that TVK would secure a 100 per cent victory in the local body elections and said evidence of alleged irregularities would emerge after the party took control of the 25 corporations.
Nehru further alleged that funds for several corporation works had been stopped and urged the government to identify stalled projects and direct officials to resume them. He also said commissioners had the authority to implement government schemes if elected representatives failed to do so.