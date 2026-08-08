TVK government is MGR, Amma’s regime, says Aadhav as House sees AIADMK-TVK sparring over legacy

Responding to AIADMK MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy during the debate, Aadhav first defended the State government's stand on the Cauvery issue, saying the Water Resources Minister N Anand had merely placed before the House the outcome of the recent Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting.

"The Water Resources Minister has just explained what was discussed in the CWMA meeting. He only reiterated and recorded it in the House. We all know rainfall has been lower this year than during the previous 10 years. Yet, we have continuously fought before the CWMA and secured 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water. We will never allow Tamil Nadu's rights to be compromised, " the minister said.