TVK functionary expelled after viral reel shot inside school classroom

CHENNAI: TVK union secretary Rajesh has been expelled from the party after a video showing him and party members entering a government school classroom and filming a reel went viral, triggering criticism from political parties and the public.
In a statement, Kancheepuram district secretary and Minister Thennarasu said Rajesh had been removed from the party for actions that brought disrepute to the organisation, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The controversy stems from an incident at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Thalavarampoondi near Uthiramerur. Rajesh, accompanied by more than 20 TVK members, allegedly entered a classroom during school hours and showed students a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, asking them to identify him.
After the students responded that it was Vijay, some of those present reportedly encouraged them to say “Vijay Anna.” The group then discussed where to place Vijay’s photograph inside the classroom, mounted the picture on a wall and recorded reels before leaving.
The videos later surfaced on social media and went viral, drawing widespread criticism over the disruption of classroom activities and the involvement of schoolchildren in a political-themed social media exercise.
Following the backlash, the party took disciplinary action against Rajesh, citing conduct that had tarnished its image.