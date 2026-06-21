TVK functionary expelled after viral reel shot inside school classroom

In a statement, Kancheepuram district secretary and Minister Thennarasu said Rajesh had been removed from the party for actions that brought disrepute to the organisation, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The controversy stems from an incident at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Thalavarampoondi near Uthiramerur. Rajesh, accompanied by more than 20 TVK members, allegedly entered a classroom during school hours and showed students a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, asking them to identify him.

After the students responded that it was Vijay, some of those present reportedly encouraged them to say “Vijay Anna.” The group then discussed where to place Vijay’s photograph inside the classroom, mounted the picture on a wall and recorded reels before leaving.