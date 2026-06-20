TVK cadres install Vijay portrait in Kanchi govt school; reels promoting 'uncle' spark row

CHENNAI: A controversy has erupted after functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) allegedly entered a government school classroom in Kancheepuram, displayed a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and recorded a social media reel featuring students.
The incident occurred at a Government Primary School in Thalavarampoondi Panchayat under the Uthiramerur Union. According to sources, more than 20 TVK members, including union secretary Rajesh, visited the school and entered a classroom while classes were in progress.
The group reportedly placed a photograph of TVK president Vijay inside the classroom and interacted with students. A video circulated on social media shows party functionaries displaying the photograph to children and positioning the CM as their uncle. They initially tried to install the portrait near those of iconic leaders such as poet Bharathi, Thiruvalluvar, Ambedkar, and CN Annadurai, but later moved it to another location.
The episode has prompted criticism from local body representatives and residents, as well as from political parties, who questioned how individuals without an official role in government or local administration were allowed to enter classrooms and engage with students during school hours.
Critics alleged that the visit disrupted academic activities and amounted to using an educational institution for political promotion and the creation of social media content, which they said violated established norms governing schools.
Following the incident, Uthiramerur union councillor Gnanasekaran lodged a complaint with the authorities, seeking an inquiry into the matter and action against those involved.
School education officials are expected to examine the circumstances under which the visitors were allowed access to the classroom and whether any rules were breached during the event.