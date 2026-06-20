TVK cadres install Vijay portrait in Kanchi govt school; reels promoting 'uncle' spark row

The incident occurred at a Government Primary School in Thalavarampoondi Panchayat under the Uthiramerur Union. According to sources, more than 20 TVK members, including union secretary Rajesh, visited the school and entered a classroom while classes were in progress.

The group reportedly placed a photograph of TVK president Vijay inside the classroom and interacted with students. A video circulated on social media shows party functionaries displaying the photograph to children and positioning the CM as their uncle. They initially tried to install the portrait near those of iconic leaders such as poet Bharathi, Thiruvalluvar, Ambedkar, and CN Annadurai, but later moved it to another location.