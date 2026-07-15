TVK functionary caught on camera taking 'bribe' hours after TN launches helpline

Govt launches WhatsApp helpline

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government directed all government offices to prominently display anti-bribery awareness boards and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) WhatsApp helpline *94981 80936* to enable the public to report corruption.

The Chief Secretary instructed all government departments, district collectors, local bodies and public sector undertakings to display bilingual (Tamil and English) notice boards carrying the message, *"Bribe giving and receiving is an offence,"* along with the DVAC's contact details.

Departments have also been directed to display the anti-corruption message and a link to the DVAC portal on their official websites. Inspection Wings and Inspection Cells in district collectorates have been tasked with verifying compliance during inspections.

The circular reiterates a series of government orders issued since 2006 to strengthen vigilance and enhance public awareness against corruption.