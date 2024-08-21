TVK flag will fly across TN from tomorrow: Vijay

CHENNAI: The actor Vijay-founded Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will unveil its flag at 9.15 am on Thursday at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here.

"We will introduce the victory flag, which will become the symbol of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday at our party headquarters, along with our flag song. Our flag will fly across the state from Thursday," Vijay said in a statement.

Ahead of the TVK party flag launch, speculation is rife about its emblem.

As per Thanthi TV sources, the 'Vaagai' flower would be the central motif on the flag. Kings in the Sangam age wore garlands made of these flowers to symbolise victory.

The flag will also feature the phrase 'Pirapokkum Ella Uyirkkum'. There is also speculation that the logo of the flag could be connected to this phrase,