TVK fastracks drive to find candidates for Chennai's 16 seats; Vijay set to handpick CM's challenger in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has intensified its internal exercise to shortlist potential candidates for the 2026 Assembly election, with the party leadership launching a detailed, constituency-wise assessment across Chennai and the neighbouring districts.

According to highly placed party insiders, TVK has begun preparing a comprehensive list of local functionaries and grassroots leaders who command influence among voters. District secretaries have been asked to submit names, while an external private agency is also said to be compiling an independent assessment.

"The leadership wants data-driven clarity on who truly connects with people on the ground," a senior functionary said.

In the first phase, the party has zeroed in on crucial constituencies such as Chepauk–Triplicane, Kolathur, and several key segments in north and south Chennai. Sources say TVK president Vijay is personally overseeing the selection of a candidate for Chief Minister MK Stalin's sitting Kolathur constituency.

While earlier speculation suggested that TVK general secretary N Anand might be fielded in Kolathur, fresh discussions indicate that OGM Balaji has emerged as a strong contender. Balaji recently coordinated Vijay's meeting with families affected by the Karur tragedy, an effort that reportedly earned him significant goodwill within the leadership.

"Balaji has demonstrated organisational efficiency and emotional connect, two attributes the leadership values," said an insider.

Similarly, in Sholinganallur, party sources indicated that 'ECR' Saravanan is likely to be considered, with instructions already issued to begin preliminary groundwork in the constituency.

Across Chennai's 16 Assembly constituencies, TVK has begun discreet public-sentiment mapping and is gathering extensive feedback on local issues and potential candidates. A party insider noted, "The process is moving swiftly. Shortlisted candidates for most Chennai constituencies will be finalised within the next few days, followed by immediate field activity."