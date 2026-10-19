TVK eyes Tiruchy for 3rd conclave to boost chances in 3 bypoll seats

According to party sources, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli are being considered as possible venues, with Tiruchy emerging as the likely choice. Three of the five constituencies where bypolls are due — Tiruchirappalli East, Viralimalai and Karur — are located in or near Tiruchy district. Perundurai and Ambasamudram are the other constituencies facing by-elections.

The proposed conference would be the party's third major State-level gathering since its formation and the first after it came to power. The event is expected to give the party leadership an opportunity to review its organisational preparedness, strengthen its cadre network, and outline its strategy for the upcoming bypolls.

Tiruchy has emerged as an important electoral centre for the ruling party. Of the nine Assembly constituencies in the district, the TVK won six - Tiruchirappalli East, Srirangam, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Tiruverumbur and Musiri. The party's performance in the district is one of the factors behind considering Tiruchy as the venue, sources said.

The TVK held its first political conference at Vikravandi on October 27, 2024. The event reportedly drew more than eight lakh people. At the conference, party president and actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay outlined the party's ideological position, emphasising secularism, social justice, egalitarianism, the two-language policy and democracy.

The party subsequently organised its second conference in Madurai on August 21, 2025. At the event, Vijay criticised the BJP and the DMK and praised former actor-turned-politicians M G Ramachandran and Vijayakanth. The conference also reiterated the party's political position and mobilised its supporters.

The proposed gathering comes as the TVK prepares for five Assembly bypolls while also looking ahead to local body elections. The party leadership is expected to use the conference to bring functionaries and cadres together and discuss preparations for both electoral exercises.