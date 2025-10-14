TVK district secretary Mathiyazhagan’s bail plea rejected again

CHENNAI: The Karur court on Monday rejected the bail petition of TVK district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan for the second time.

On Monday, when the petition came up for hearing, the district sessions court Judge Elavazhagan, who heard the plea, rejected the bail petition and postponed it without fixing a date for the next hearing.

Mathiyazhagan’s bail petition was earlier rejected on October 8 for the first time. The TVK’s Karur west district secretary, Mathiyazhagan, was one of the accused arrested in connection with the Karur tragedy in which 41 persons died and 110 persons sustained injuries.

A two-day police custody was earlier granted. The TVK leader was earlier produced before the court on Saturday, and a bail petition was filed on the same day. But the judge who heard the petition postponed the hearing to Monday.