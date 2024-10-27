TVK conference: Two more supporters die in car accident en route to Vikravandi

CHENNAI: Two individuals who were on their way to attend the first state conference of Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have died in a car accident, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The car from Tiruchy was headed to V Salai village in Vikravandi, Villupuram district where the meet is set to take place soon.

One of the victims has been identified as Kalai (35).

Six others were injured in the road mishap and have been admitted to the Ulundurpet government hospital for treatment.

Also Read: TVK State conference LIVE | 3 persons en route to event die in road mishaps; over 60 swoon as fans, supporters throng venue

Earlier on Sunday morning, one person died while another sustained severe injuries when a lorry collided with their two-wheeler at Teynampet in Chennai, said a Thanthi TV report.

The accident happened near AG DMS Metro Rail station around 6.30 am. One of them died on the spot, while the other sustained severe injuries and is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital.