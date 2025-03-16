TVK chief Vijay slams DMK over alleged Tasmac scam

CHENNAI: Taking on the ruling DMK yet again, this time over the alleged corruption in Tasmac, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday said that an “entire book on corruption” can be written about its mismanagement.

In a statement, Vijay cited the allegations of large-scale financial fraud uncovered during the recent searches by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

“The kind of organised corruption exposed in the report given by ED indicates that only highly experienced and cunning minds could have orchestrated such a massive scam. An entire book on corruption can be written on the empty advertising model the DMK government is operating,” he said.

Vijay accused the DMK of having a history of large-scale corruption and warned that a deeper investigation in the Tasmac scam would implicate more in the party, from small fishes to whales.

The facts should be brought to light and the shadowy bosses at the top and their relatives should be exposed, he added.

“No matter how many crores are poured, this empty advertising model of the DMK government's corrupt tricks will not work. I assure that the people will definitely push them aside in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said.