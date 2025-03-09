TVK chief Vijay likely to hit the ground with fishermen's protest in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: In a bid to mount pressure on the BJP-led central government to find a lasting solution to the woes of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to organise a massive protest in Cuddalore next week, with party leader Vijay likely to lead the agitation.

Condemning the Sri Lankan Navy’s egregious practice of arresting and torturing Tamil Nadu fishermen is the sole goal of the protest, party insiders told DT Next. It is horribly wrong to arrest, torture fishermen who inadvertently stray into the island nation’s territorial waters, the TVK leader said and underscored the significance of the party’s agitation in building pressure on the central government to act. We want a decisive action to safeguard the livelihoods of the fishing community, the TVK leader said.

“As part of the preparations for the protest, TVK has submitted a formal application to the Cuddalore police seeking permission to hold the agitation. A coordination committee, comprising senior district office-bearers, has also been constituted to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the protest,” a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.

“Leaders including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, along with other senior state leaders, will participate in the protest alongside Vijay. The party has also launched a massive mobilisation drive to rally fishermen from across the State to participate in the agitation,” insiders said.

“An official announcement regarding the date and other details of the protest is expected to be made shortly,” insiders said.