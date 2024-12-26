TVK chief Vijay honours centenarian CPI leader R Nallakannu

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday extended warm felicitations to veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu on the occasion of his centenary birthday.

In a glowing tribute, Vijay hailed Nallakannu as a paradigm of unwavering dedication to the cause of social justice and equality.

He lauded the nonagenarian's remarkable odyssey, which spanned the freedom struggle and the communist movement, marked by unflinching courage and perseverance.

"Nallakannu Ayya is an iconic figure who has transcended the realm of politics, emerging as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations, " Vijay said in a statement.

அரசியலைத் தங்கள் அடையாளமாக ஆக்கிக் கொண்டவர்கள் மத்தியில், அரசியலுக்கே ஒரு தனித்த பெரும் அடையாளமாகத் திகழ்பவர், மரியாதைக்குரிய திரு.நல்லக்கண்ணு அய்யா. சுதந்திரப் போராட்டக் களத்தில் நின்றவர். பிறகு பொதுவுடைமை இயக்கத்தில் தன்னை ஒப்படைத்துக் கொண்டவர். சிறைக் கொட்டடிகளைச்… — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) December 26, 2024

"His selfless commitment to the welfare of the marginalised and oppressed is a shining testament to his unwavering integrity and compassion," he said.

Vijay also commended Nallakannu's exemplary leadership, which has been characterised by a steadfast resolve to challenge social and economic inequalities.

He noted that Nallakannu's legacy extends far beyond his political affiliations, embodying the values of empathy, justice, and equality.

In an era marked by political expediency and opportunism, Vijay observed that Nallakannu stands out as a rare breed of leader who has consistently prioritised the greater good over personal interests.

"His life serves as a powerful reminder that true leadership is not about seeking power or privilege, but about serving humanity with humility and dedication, " Vijay added.

The actor-turned-politician also prayed for Nallakannu's good health, mental agility, and intellectual vitality, inspiring future generations to emulate his exemplary values and principles.