TVK chief Vijay congratulates VCK and NTK for getting 'state party' tags in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday extended his wishes to the VCK and the NTK over the ECI's recognition of them as state parties following their performances in the Lok Sabha elections.

Commending them, Vijay said, "I express my appreciation and wishes to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (led by Thol. Thirumavalavan) and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (led by Seeman), who have won the trust of the Tamil Nadu people and secured the Election Commission of India's recognition as state parties in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections."

He also conveyed his wishes to all the newly elected MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

It may be recalled that the newly formed TVK has aimed to contest the 2026 Assembly elections.