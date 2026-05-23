TVK cadre draw online flak for insensitive conduct during protest over Coimbatore child's death

CHENNAI: The cadre of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has been drawing criticism online for their 'insensitive' conduct following the death of a ten-year-old girl in Coimbatore.
The cadre, who showed up during the family members' protest outside the police station, clapped and hooted while the protestors were grieving and questioning the police personnel. In clips, the cadre could be seen whistling and clapping, when one of the protestors questions IG RV Ramya Bharathi on the need for keeping the accused under custody when the child was dead.
The cadre were called out for the same at the spot by the others, while their reactions have invoked much online disdain.
The ten-year-old girl, who went missing on Thursday evening, was found dead in a pond near Sulur on Friday (May 22). The family members later alleged that the child may have been sexually assaulted before being killed. Two persons were detained in connection with the case and a post-mortem examination report is awaited. The NCW on Saturday taking cognizance of the Coimbatore case sought from the Tamil Nadu DGP a detailed ATR within seven days.
Meanwhile, TVK cadre were also criticised by netizens for filming the grieving parents of a third-year nursing student who died at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy, affiliated with KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College. Her family has alleged that medical negligence during treatment for a nasal blockage condition led to her death on Friday.
The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has ordered a high-level inquiry into the nursing student's death.