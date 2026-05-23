TVK cadre draw online flak for insensitive conduct during protest over Coimbatore child's death

The cadre, who showed up during the family members' protest outside the police station, clapped and hooted while the protestors were grieving and questioning the police personnel. In clips, the cadre could be seen whistling and clapping, when one of the protestors questions IG RV Ramya Bharathi on the need for keeping the accused under custody when the child was dead.

The cadre were called out for the same at the spot by the others, while their reactions have invoked much online disdain.