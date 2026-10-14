TVK blamed DMK govt for buying power at Rs 20 per unit, but now spending as high as Rs 37: Senthilbalaji

Senthilbalaji said electricity demand in Tamil Nadu rose from 16,000 MW to 20,830 MW during the DMK regime, while 4,349 MW of capacity was added over five years. Power generation had also increased from 22,000 million units to 29,000 million units during the period, he claimed.

He alleged that the present government was reducing Tangedco's own generation and relying increasingly on private power purchases, particularly from Andhra Pradesh. He questioned why the coal tender process had been halted and urged the government to strengthen its own generation capacity.

Claiming that the DMK government had reduced Tangedco's debt burden from Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 900 crore, he said industries in the Coimbatore region were incurring daily losses of around Rs 10 crore due to power cuts.