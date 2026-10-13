TVK buying power at Rs 35/unit, after flaying DMK’s Rs 20, says Senthilbalaji

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Senthilbalaji claimed the current government was procuring electricity at Rs 35 per unit, compared with Rs 20 per unit during the DMK regime.

Taking a swipe at Nirmalkumar, Senthilbalaji said: "His name is not CTR Nirmal Kumar, but Collection Kumar."

During the press meet, he played a campaign video clip of the TVK leader and present Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay criticising the previous DMK regime for purchasing electricity at higher rates.

Senthilbalaji said electricity demand in Tamil Nadu rose from 16,000 MW to 20,830 MW during the DMK regime, while 4,349 MW of capacity was added over five years. Power generation had also increased from 22,000 million units to 29,000 million units during the period, he claimed.