Tungsten row: Objection was futile; State reserved right to lease as per law, says minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the Union Mines ministry claiming that it did not receive any objection from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the Nayakkarpatty Tungesten Mining project between floating of the tenders in February and finalisation of the tenders in December 2024, Tamil Nadu mines minister and senior DMK leader Duraimurugan on Wednesday clarified that the state reserved its right to lease the land for the mining project instead of raising a futile objection with the union government.

Duraimurugan also expressed happiness over the union mining ministry deciding to resurvey of the project.

A day after the union government issued a clarification statement, faulting the Tamil Nadu government for the prevailing situation vis-a-vis the mining project, Minister Duraimurugan, in a statement, emphasized on Wednesday evening that he has clearly pointed out in his October 3, 2023 dated letter to the union mines ministry “how the auction by the Ministry of Mines was fundamentally flawed by explicitly mentioning that auction could lead to law-and-order situations, which only the state government has to handle.”

“In the letter of the Commissioner of Geology and Mines, no land details were furnished except bringing to the notice of the Ministry of Mines that the Nayakkarpatty Tungsten Block covers the Biodiversity Heritage Site of Arittappatty. Yet the Ministry of Mines has gone ahead with the auction, knowing fully well that there is a biodiversity heritage site in the mineral block,” the minister said.

On the issue of the state raising no objection to the auction notification, the senior most minister of the state reasoned, “Anybody who is conversant with the style of functioning of the present union government would know that it is a futile exercise. The state government is aware that the mining lease has to be granted by it and hence reserved its right, instead of entering into a futile communication with the Ministry of Mines.”

Citing the admission of the Union Ministry of Mines that only the auctioning rights were with the Union and the State Government could only issue the lease for mining, the minister said, “The simple point is when the Union Government has no say in land matters, when the law-and-order issues have to be managed by the state government only, and when the revenue accrues to the state government only, why did the Union Government go ahead with the auction in spite of the objection of the state government.”

Expressing happiness over the central mines ministry deciding to resurvey for the project after TN Chief Minister took up the issue with the Prime Minister, Duraimurugan demanded the cancellation of award of the mineral block to M/S Hindustan Zinc Limited, in the interest of the environment and the livelihood of thousands of people.